Body of boy who fell into Alaska glacier recovered

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - Searchers early on Monday recovered the body of a nine-year-old Fairbanks boy who fell into a hole in a glacier while snowmobiling, Alaska State Troopers said.

Recovery workers found the body of Shjon Brown buried under six to eight feet of snow and beneath the snowmobile he was riding on a glacier near Paxson, Alaska, according to state trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters.

His body will sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, she said.

Shjon had been riding a snowmobile Saturday when he fell into a 150-foot-deep glacial moulin, a hole created by surface water. The boy had been with his father, who was riding on a separate snowmobile, but was separated briefly, according to state troopers.

Searchers initially found his helmet and goggles and spotted his partly buried snowmobile, but were not able to find a body on Saturday.

Shjon and his father were riding near the annual Arctic Man Classic, a race among snowmobile-skier teams in the Hoodoo Mountains southeast of Fairbanks. The race attracts thousands of spectators and many stay in a makeshift camp in the area.