Alaska police kill bear that broke into Juneau house
June 22, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Alaska police kill bear that broke into Juneau house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police shot dead a black bear after it pushed its way through the front door of a house in Alaska’s capital of Juneau while people were at home, authorities said.

The bear was on the first floor of the house along with the home’s residents, when police arrived on Saturday afternoon, Juneau police said in a statement.

It appeared briefly in the front door and turned to go back inside when an officer fired two blasts from a shotgun, police said. The bear ran behind the house and was found dead nearby later.

The doorknob did not work, enabling the door to be easily pushed open, police said.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
