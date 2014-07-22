FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alaska Army National Guard soldier attacked by bear near base
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 22, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Alaska Army National Guard soldier attacked by bear near base

Steve Quinn

2 Min Read

JUNEAU Alaska (Reuters) - An Alaska Army National Guard soldier was attacked by a brown bear while training in the woods near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, the second bear attack on a soldier from the base in two months, officials said on Monday.

Sergeant Lucas Wendeborn suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack on Sunday morning while he was participating in a navigation exercise, Command Sergeant Major Alan Feaster of the Alaska Army National Guard said in a written statement.

Wendeborn, 26, had been wading through dense woods when he

encountered the bear and two cubs, Feaster said in the statement.

The soldier, who had received a bear safety briefing before heading into the wilderness area, dropped to the ground and remained still, Feaster said. The bear picked him up by the hip and tossed him. The animal also bit and swatted the soldier before retreating.

Afterward, Wendeborn alerted officials with his safety whistle and made his way back to a road where medics took him to a nearby hospital, Feaster said.

Officials said Wendeborn, a Valdez, Alaska, resident, suffered lacerations to his shoulder, back and chest, plus several puncture wounds.

“Sergeant Wendeborn said this was a textbook example of a worst-case scenario,” Feaster said in the statement. “He said, ‘I remember exactly what I was told and did exactly what I was told, and it probably saved my life.’”Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game investigated the mauling and determined the bear posed no risk to public safety, said wildlife biologist Jessy Coltrane.

In May, Sergeant Jessica Gamboa was attacked by a brown bear sow, also protecting cubs, while running on the base in Anchorage. She suffered minor injuries.

Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.