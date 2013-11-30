FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four dead, 6 injured in plane crash in southwest Alaska
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Four dead, 6 injured in plane crash in southwest Alaska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUNEAU, Alaska (Reuters) - A Cessna 208 with at least 10 people on board crashed in southwest Alaska on Friday evening, killing four people including the pilot and injuring six others, officials said.

The small, single-engine aircraft, heading for St. Mary’s from Bethel, two small settlements in a remote area of the U.S. state, was reported missing at about 7 p.m. local time (2300 ET Friday), said Megan Peters, a spokeswoman for the Alaska State Troopers.

The wreckage was located near St. Mary’s at about 8:30 p.m. local time. Alaska State Troopers were on the scene and treating the injured, but the extent of the injuries was unclear, Peters said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

“Our main focus is the people that are alive that need medical attention - the ‘why’ comes after,” Peters said.

An air ambulance service, among other agencies, was assisting Alaska State Troopers. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.