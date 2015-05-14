Police investigating after four found dead in Alaska home

(Reuters) - Police discovered four bodies inside an Alaska home on Wednesday and were attempting to determine what happened, officials said.

The Anchorage Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to the home after someone called 911 to request a welfare check on the residence around 12:30 p.m. local time.

Police closed off the street in front of the house as homicide investigators attempted to piece together what happened, the statement said.

“There’s a clear indication that the deaths seem suspicious,” Anchorage Police spokeswoman Jennifer Castro told the Alaska Dispatch News.

Police did not specify the genders or ages of the deceased, how they died, or whether authorities were searching for a suspect.