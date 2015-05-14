FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police investigating after four found dead in Alaska home
May 14, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 2 years ago

Police investigating after four found dead in Alaska home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police discovered four bodies inside an Alaska home on Wednesday and were attempting to determine what happened, officials said.

The Anchorage Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to the home after someone called 911 to request a welfare check on the residence around 12:30 p.m. local time.

Police closed off the street in front of the house as homicide investigators attempted to piece together what happened, the statement said.

“There’s a clear indication that the deaths seem suspicious,” Anchorage Police spokeswoman Jennifer Castro told the Alaska Dispatch News.

Police did not specify the genders or ages of the deceased, how they died, or whether authorities were searching for a suspect.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Ken Wills

