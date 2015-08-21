Two bodies recovered, one person missing in Alaska landslide

(Reuters) - Two bodies have been recovered and rescue crews were expected on Friday to resume searching for a third person who went missing after a building was destroyed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Alaska, state troopers said.

All three people were presumed dead, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

Two construction workers and a building inspector were reported missing after the slide took out a residential property under construction in Sitka, a city some 100 miles (60 km) south of the state capital Juneau.

In all, six landslides hit the city when about 3 inches (7.6 cm) of rain fell in several hours, downing scores of trees and destroying or damaging several other buildings.

Alaska Governor Bill Walker toured the area to determine what relief efforts were needed.