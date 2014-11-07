Remains of missing Frenchman identified in Alaska

JUNEAU Alaska (Reuters) - A 35-year-old French national has been identified as the man whose remains were discovered in September on a remote Alaskan island 70 miles north of Kodiak, state troopers said Thursday.

Francois Guenot, of Maiche, France, has been missing since setting off on a kayaking trip in May. The medical examiner confirmed Guenot’s identity through dental records, the troopers said.

The remains were found by a volunteer participating in a clean-up of the beaches on Shuyak Island, where they had washed in with the tide, the report said.

The report noted that Guenot was known in the area for his desire to explore Alaska. It said he was attempting to navigate Gulf of Alaska waters via the Shelikof Straits in a makeshift kayak.

The Shelikof Strait separates the Kodiak archipelago from the Alaska Peninsula, which is the northern portion of the Aleutian Island chain.

The Alaska Dispatch News reported that Guenot spent the previous winter in the Lake Illiamna area, befriending locals. There he became known for his work ethic and pleasant company, the newspaper said.

He was last seen alive in early May in the Bristol Bay area, immediately northwest of Kodiak across the Shelikof Strait.