FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage: USGS
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 24, 2015 / 10:59 PM / 2 years ago

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska about 75 miles (121 km) northwest of Anchorage on Wednesday at a depth of 71 miles (115 km), the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor, which hit in the afternoon, shook buildings for about 15 to 20 seconds in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, a Reuters witness said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Anita Shell said.

The quake was initially recorded at a magnitude of 5.6, but was later upgraded to 5.8, and there was a no likelihood of casualties and damage, the USGS said.

“Thought a moose was head-butting my camper,” Becky Woltjer, resident of nearby Willow, wrote on Facebook.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Emily Flitter in Anchorage, Alaska; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.