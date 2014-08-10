Warrant issued for ex-boyfriend of woman killed in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (Reuters) - A shooting in Albuquerque on Friday that left one woman dead and three people hurt was sparked by a jealous rage, police said on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department said that an arrest warrant for murder had been issued for Marcos Delgado, 36, whom they said was seeking out his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend when the shooting began.

“The ex-girlfriend, Anna Vigil, 28, was shot and succumbed to her injuries,” said the spokeswomen, Ferris Simmons.

Reports say Vigil had been shot three times.

One of the victims was released from an Albuquerque hospital Saturday, while the remaining two are in stable condition, according to police.

According to a witness, a black Dodge Charger, turned into the parking lot of an industrial park where Vigil had been sitting in a car. As the witness was speaking to Vigil, the Charger, allegedly driven by Delgado, struck the witness and slammed into the vehicle.

The witness saw a person he believed to be Delgado shoot at him several times. He ran hearing further gunfire and turned to see that Vigil was shot inside the car.

The black Dodge Charger, registered to Delgado, was seen speeding away from the scene in a reckless manner. Police said it was recovered abandoned Saturday morning.

Simmons said Delgado’s whereabouts are unknown but a manhunt that includes local, state, and federal agencies has been launched.

“We learned he has deep ties in Mexico, that’s why we called in Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Marshals,” Simmons said.