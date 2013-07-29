FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
False alarm caused Allegiant plane to make emergency landing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 29, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 4 years

False alarm caused Allegiant plane to make emergency landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The emergency landing in Georgia of an Allegiant Air flight late Sunday was caused by a false alarm when a warning light indicated a possible fire in the cargo hold, an airline spokesman said Monday.

There were no injuries and no evidence of a fire on the plane, which carried 155 passengers, Brian Davis, a spokesman for Las Vegas-based Allegiant, told Reuters.

The plane, an MD-80, was en route from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to St. Petersburg, Florida, when pilots made the emergency landing at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, Davis said.

Passengers were evacuated by emergency chutes and taken by bus to St. Petersburg, he said. There were no injuries.

Allegiant Air is a unit of Allegiant Travel Co.

Reporting by David Beasley in Atlanta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.