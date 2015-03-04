U.S. aluminum price-fixing claims versus LME, Glencore thrown out

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge dismissed antitrust litigation accusing the parent of the London Metal Exchange, the large mining company Glencore Plc and two other foreign defendants of being part of a conspiracy among Wall Street banks and commodity merchants to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan ruled on Tuesday night that LME Holdings Ltd, its parent Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, Glencore and warehousing business Henry Bath & Son Ltd lacked sufficient ties to the United States to give her jurisdiction over claims against them.

In the highest-profile litigation affecting the base metals market in two decades, Forrest said the plaintiffs, who include purchasers of aluminum, did not show the defendants took part in an anticompetitive conspiracy that had “foreseeable and intended effects throughout the United States.”

Forrest said she will issue decisions later involving other defendants, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Detroit-based warehouse operator Metro International. Henry Bath was sold last year to Switzerland’s Mercuria Energy Group Ltd by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Various plaintiffs had accused Wall Street banks and commodity merchants of having colluded since May 2009 to hoard aluminum in warehouses.

They said this led to higher storage costs, delays of up to 16 months to fill orders, and increases in prices of industrial products from soft drink cans to airplanes.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The LME said it was pleased with the decision, and is committed to taking steps to help reduce further delays. Glencore was not immediately available for comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Forrest last August dismissed related litigation by so-called commercial end users and consumer end users, saying they lacked antitrust standing, but allowed two groups of plaintiffs to renew their lawsuits. It was these groups whose claims against foreign defendants were dismissed.

One of the groups included “first-level” purchasers that buy aluminum for such things as bottled beverages and cabinets, and whose contract prices incorporated storage costs. The other group included Eastman Kodak Co, flashlight maker Mag Instrument Inc, and lithographic plate maker Agfa Corp.

The case is In re: Aluminum Warehousing Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-md-02481.