Amanda Knox says frightened by "unjust" murder conviction in Italy
January 30, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

Amanda Knox says frightened by "unjust" murder conviction in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. student Amanda Knox said on Thursday that she was frightened and saddened by what she called an “unjust” verdict in Italy convicting her in the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher.

“Having been found innocent before, I expected better from the Italian justice system. The evidence and accusatory theory do not justify a verdict of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” Knox said in a statement released by her spokesman.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Writing by Dan Whitcomb

