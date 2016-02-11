FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harvey Weinstein honored at amfAR New York gala
February 11, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Harvey Weinstein honored at amfAR New York gala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - - Actress Diane Kruger, TV host Heidi Klum, racing driver Lewis Hamilton and model Karlie Kloss were among the celebrities turning out to support the Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) at its annual New York gala on Wednesday night.

This year’s gala, which aims to raise money for HIV/AIDS research and awareness, honored filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, who said he had worked with the organization for 25 years.

“I don’t deserve it but I‘m glad to be here,” Weinstein said on arrival.

Other celebrities to attend the event included sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton, actress Uma Thurman and “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds.

