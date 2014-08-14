Search widens for Amish sisters missing in upstate New York

A computer screenshot shows the Amber Alert notice which was issued in New York State following what police said was the abduction of two young Amish girls in the rural town of Oswegatchie August 13, 2014. REUTERS/St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two Amish sisters were abducted from their roadside farm stand near New York’s border with Canada and a massive hunt to find them was under way on Thursday, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dozens of law enforcement officers, including U.S. Border Patrol agents and New York State Park Police, and volunteer firefighters manned road-checks and canvassed motorists after the girls vanished at 7:20 p.m Wednesday from their vegetable stand off Mount Alone Road in Oswegatchie, about 10 miles (16 km) from the Canada border, Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Wells said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girls, who wore bonnets and aprons over dark blue dresses as their religion requires. They live in the rural area’s Amish community and were identified as Fannie Miller, 12, and Delila Miller, 6.

Witnesses who flooded a police line with tips identified a white four-door sedan as a suspicious vehicle, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department said.

“We’ve had a lot of reports of suspicious white vehicles but so far nothing has panned out,” Deputy Wells said.

The Amish, who live throughout the United States, with the nation’s largest community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, are known for their old world ways. Shunning electricity and other modern conveniences, they drive horse-drawn buggies.