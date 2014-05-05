Man struck and killed by Amtrak train in Connecticut

BOSTON (Reuters) - A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Connecticut on Monday morning, the second such fatality in the area in recent weeks, authorities said.

The victim, whose name has not be released, was walking on the tracks when he was struck in Groton, Connecticut, around 9:00 a.m. and thrown into the nearby Mystic River by an Acela Express train traveling to Boston from New York.

Groton Police Lieutenant John Varone said the man was 56 years old, but that further information was not immediately available. Police have launched an investigation, he said.

“We don’t believe he was homeless or from the immediate area,” he said.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said the train was carrying 207 passengers and was delayed until about 11:25 a.m. A second crew was transported to the scene and took over for the remainder of the trip after the first crew requested relief, she said.

The accident came just days after a high school student was hit by an Amtrak train and killed near a railroad crossing in the Pawcatuck area of nearby Stonington, Connecticut, on April 25, police said.