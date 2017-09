U.S. President Barack Obama listens to remarks as he takes part in the Catholic-Evangelical Leadership Summit on Overcoming Poverty at Georgetown University in Washington May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he and his wife Michelle were shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the derailment of an Amtrak train in Philadelphia that killed at least six people and injured many others.

“As we work to determine exactly what happened, I commend the fire, police and medical personnel working tirelessly and professionally to save lives,” Obama said.