Baby sloth thrives in new home at National Aviary in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Valentino, a five-month-old, two-toed sloth, passed his first checkup at his new home at the National Aviary, weighing in at a healthy 3.5 pounds (1.5 kg).

The baby Linnaeus sloth, which is a mammal and is related to anteaters, arrived at the aviary a few months ago after being flown from Florida, where he was born to a private breeder.

Valentino has been hand raised to be comfortable around people and will be part of the aviary’s education programs about rainforest species and their disappearing habitat.

“He gives us a chance to talk about the needs of protecting the environment and the rainforest,” said Robin Weber, the director of marketing and communication at the National Aviary.

The Linnaeus sloth is found in the rainforests of South America. Adults weigh between 10 to 20 lbs (4 to 9 kg).