CDC director set to address anthrax mishap, release report

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday its director is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to address the mishandling of anthrax in its laboratories.

The incident at the CDC, which was reported in mid-June, resulted in the potential exposure of more than 80 staff members, who were put on powerful antibiotics and given a vaccine to ward off anthrax, a potentially lethal disease.

The CDC director will release results of the agency’s internal investigation on Friday, ahead of his appearance next week in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee looking into the matter.