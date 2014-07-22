FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. CDC says to announce safety advisory panel by end of week
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 22, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. CDC says to announce safety advisory panel by end of week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Centers for Disease Control sign is seen at its main facility in Atlanta, Georgia June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will announce its safety advisory panel later this week following breaches in its handling of anthrax and a deadly form of bird flu in recent weeks, the director of the agency said on Tuesday.

CDC’s Dr Thomas Frieden told reporters the members of the panel will consist of biosecurity experts who have no ties to the agency.

The CDC has shut down two labs involved in the anthrax and bird flu incidents and has suspended the transfer of samples from high-security labs until their safety protocols are reviewed.

As a result, Frieden has pledged to make sweeping changes to improve safety measures at CDC labs handling dangerous bacteria and viruses.

Speaking to reporters at the National Press Club in Washington, Frieden said invitations for the panel were issued on Friday and should be accepted in the next day or so.

Advisors will serve under the rules of Federal Advisory Committee Act, which governs the operation of federal advisory panels, stressing open meetings, chartering, public involvement, and reporting. In addition, none of the members will have ever worked at the CDC, Frieden said.

“It’s as independent as we can get,” Frieden told reporters.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.