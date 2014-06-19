FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI investigating possible anthrax exposure at U.S. lab
June 19, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

FBI investigating possible anthrax exposure at U.S. lab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI is working with the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to examine government scientists’ possible exposure to anthrax at a lab in Atlanta, but has found no evidence of wrongdoing, a spokesman for the agency said on Thursday.

“We’re aware of it and working with CDC,” FBI spokesman Paul Bresson said in an email. “Nothing leads us to believe it’s anything criminal at this point.”

  The CDC disclosed earlier on Thursday that as many as 75 scientists may have been exposed to live anthrax bacteria and were being offered treatment to prevent infection from the deadly toxin.

 

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney

