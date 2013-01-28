U.S. warns Antigua against "government-authorized piracy"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday warned the tiny Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda not to retaliate against U.S. restrictions on Internet gambling by authorizing the “theft” of U.S. intellectual property.

“Government-authorized piracy would undermine chances for a settlement” in the Internet gambling case, said Nkenge Harmon, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

“It also would serve as a major impediment to foreign investment in the Antiguan economy, particularly in high-tech industries,” Harmon said.