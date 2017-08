U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch announces the filing of civil forfeiture complaints seeking the forfeiture and recovery of more than $1 billion in assets associated with an international conspiracy to launder funds misappropriated from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB in Washington July 20, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other Justice Department officials will make a make a significant antitrust announcement on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT, the department said.

Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Bill Baer and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Sonia K. Pfaffenroth of the Antitrust Division will also participate, the department said in a statement, without providing further details.