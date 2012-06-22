U.S. May oil demand up 0.5 percent from year-ago: API

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil demand rose slightly in May, the first year-over-year increase in demand in 14 months, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

Petroleum consumption in May climbed a modest 0.5 percent from a year before to 18.457 million barrels per day, but the overall fuel consumption picture remained weak.

“Despite the positive movement, fuel demand is still not strong,” said API chief economist John Felmy. “Weak growth in the United States, stubborn unemployment, and a world economy doing little better than treading water are contributing to this.”

Gasoline demand was up 0.4 percent in May at 8.815 million bpd. Consumption of the fuel was down 0.6 percent for the first five months of the year, compared to the same period a year ago, however.

API’s demand figure for May is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.565 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its revised May demand number at the end of July.

Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, rose 2 percent to 3.731 million bpd in May.

Jet fuel consumption climbed 1.4 percent to 1.449 million bpd for the month.

Total imports in May accounted for 57.1 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 63.5 percent a year earlier.