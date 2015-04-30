FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple, IBM announce partnership with Japan Post to improve elderly care
April 30, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Apple, IBM announce partnership with Japan Post to improve elderly care

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee cleans inside the Apple flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple Inc and International Business Machine Corp have teamed up with Japan Post Holdings Co to improve caregiver and monitoring services for the elderly in Japan, the companies announced on Thursday.

IBM will work with Japan Post to develop iPad software that will enable Japan’s national Post Office Watch service to better monitor elderly clients. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and Japan Post Holdings President Taizo Nishimuro announced the initiative at a joint news conference at IBM’s Watson New York City headquarters.

Cook touted iPhone and iPad sales in Japan but notably made little mention of the Apple Watch, his first new product since taking over the company after Steve Jobs’ death in 2011. He touted the iPad as an integral tool for improving care of elderly family members and patients, and said Apple has seen a “significant uptake” of the iPhone and iPad in Japan.

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
