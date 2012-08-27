FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco archbishop-elect arrested for drunk driving
August 27, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

San Francisco archbishop-elect arrested for drunk driving

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco Archbishop-elect Salvatore Cordileone, known for a conservative stance on same-sex marriage, has been arrested in his native San Diego for drunk driving, police said on Monday.

Cordileone, 56, was stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday near the San Diego State University campus, the San Diego Police Department said. Further details of his arrest were not immediately available.

The Vatican announced in July that Pope Benedict had appointed Cordileone, who is currently the bishop of Oakland, as the metropolitan archbishop of San Francisco.

Cordileone is known as a steadfast opponent of same-sex marriage, a stance which has made him a somewhat controversial figure in the largely liberal San Francisco Bay area.

He is replacing Archbishop George Niederauer, who is retiring. Cordileone is to be installed in his new position at a special mass at a cathedral in San Francisco on October 4.

Cordileone is also chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops subcommittee for the promotion and defense of marriage.

A representative for Cordileone could not be reached for comment about his arrest.

Gina Coburn, a spokeswoman for the San Diego City Attorney, which normally prosecutes driving under the influence crimes in the city, said police have not yet presented any case to her office for review.

Reporting Alex Dobuzinskis and Ronnie Cohen; editing by Tim Gaynor and Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
