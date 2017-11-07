Exclusive: Macri says Argentina's economy to grow more than 3 percent this year

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy will grow “a little more than 3 percent” in 2017, President Mauricio Macri said in an interview on Tuesday, acknowledging his government will likely have to make payments on debt linked to the country’s economic performance.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri gestures as he speaks during a ceremony to announce economic measures at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Macri said Argentina would definitely go to the World Trade Organization if the U.S. Commerce Department maintains duties on Argentine biodiesel. He said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was working for an agreement with the U.S. private sector but admitted “we didn’t find it.”