U.S. monitoring Argentina turmoil following prosecutor's death: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is monitoring the situation in Argentina, where the death of a prosecutor who had accused President Cristina Fernandez of covering up Iran’s alleged role in a 1994 bombing has sparked protests, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

Earnest said the White House is “concerned” about issues regarding the rule of law and justice that have been raised surrounding the apparent suicide of the prosecutor last month.

Opponents have alleged the prosecutor was murdered.