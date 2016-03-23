FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. firms to invest $2.3 billion in Argentina over 18 months: chamber
March 23, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

U.S. firms to invest $2.3 billion in Argentina over 18 months: chamber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a conference at Buenos Aires' Town Hall, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - U.S. firms will invest more than $2.3 billion in Argentina over the next 12-18 months, a U.S. chamber of commerce official said, in a boost to President Mauricio Macri who met with President Barack Obama on Wednesday.

The U.S. companies investing at least $100 million each included General Motors Co (GM.N), Dow Chemical Co DOW.N, AES Corp (AES.N) and Ford Motor Co, said Juan Vaquer, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Argentina.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sandra Maler

