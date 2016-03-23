U.S. firms to invest $2.3 billion in Argentina over 18 months: chamber

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - U.S. firms will invest more than $2.3 billion in Argentina over the next 12-18 months, a U.S. chamber of commerce official said, in a boost to President Mauricio Macri who met with President Barack Obama on Wednesday.

The U.S. companies investing at least $100 million each included General Motors Co (GM.N), Dow Chemical Co DOW.N, AES Corp (AES.N) and Ford Motor Co, said Juan Vaquer, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Argentina.