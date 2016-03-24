FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S. slow to speak for rights over Argentina's dictatorship
March 24, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Obama says U.S. slow to speak for rights over Argentina's dictatorship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday said the United States needed to examine its own policies related to the early period of Argentina’s 1976-1983 “Dirty War” dictatorship.

“There’s been controversy about the policies of the United States early in those dark days,” Obama said after visiting a memorial site to the victims of the dictatorship.

“Democracies have to have the courage to acknowledge when we don’t live up to the ideals that we stand for, and we’ve been slow to speak out for human rights and that was the case here.”

Reporting by Richard Lough and Hugh Bronstein

