Arizona woman held in Christmas slaying of daughter

(Reuters) - An Arizona woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old daughter and trying to kill her three other children and ex-husband, all on Christmas Day.

Police said Connie Villa, 35, phoned her ex-husband on Christmas and asked him to come to her apartment in Casa Grande, about 40 miles south of Phoenix. When he got there, police said, she stabbed him.

Adam Villa, 33, escaped and drove to a hospital while calling for help.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found Villa’s daughter Aniarael Macias dead in the bathroom, the Casa Grande Police Department said in a statement. The cause of death was not known.

Her other three children, ages 3, 5 and 8, were taken to a hospital, where tests showed trace amounts of opiates in their bodies, police said. The three were reported in good condition.

Villa is suspected of trying to kill the three by forcing them to take prescription narcotics, police said.

Villa was arrested on Sunday after her release from a hospital where she was treated for stab wounds she inflicted on herself during the Christmas incident, police said.

She was being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Jim Knupp, a spokesman for the Pinal County Attorney, said his office was waiting for a police report before formally filing charges.