White supremacist gets 40 years for Arizona package bomb

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A federal judge sentenced a white supremacist to 40 years in jail on Tuesday for a 2004 package bombing that injured a black city administrator in Arizona.

Dennis Mahon, 61, was found guilty in February of three explosives- and conspiracy-related charges stemming from the attack against Don Logan, then the head of the diversity office for the city of Scottsdale.

His identical twin brother, Daniel Mahon, was acquitted of a single charge of conspiracy to damage buildings and property by means of explosives, following a six-week trial in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.