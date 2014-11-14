FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man found engulfed in flames outside Arizona fast-food restaurant
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 14, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Man found engulfed in flames outside Arizona fast-food restaurant

David Schwartz

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A man was in critical condition in an Arizona hospital on Friday with burns to about 90 percent of his body after being found engulfed in flames outside a Phoenix fast-food restaurant, authorities said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital on Thursday evening with second- and third-degree burns after a manager at the Arby’s restaurant used a fire extinguisher to douse the blaze, authorities said.

“He was so badly burned that it’s a touch-and-go situation right now,” said Captain Benjamin Santillan, a Phoenix fire department spokesman.

Officials did not identify the man. It was not immediately clear how he caught on fire, but police said they are not investigating the case as a crime.

Police said witnesses saw a screaming man on fire near the restaurant and went inside to call for help. There they found 24-year-old manager Lindsay Riedlinger bagging orders during the dinner rush.

“I just pulled the pin and shot him with the extinguisher about four or five times,” Riedlinger said.

“The weirdest part was: the entire time, he wasn’t yelling, screaming, or making a noise,” Riedlinger said. “He didn’t look like anything was going on ... even when he was still burning.”

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.