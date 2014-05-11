FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small plane with French tourists crashes in Arizona, one dead
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 11, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Small plane with French tourists crashes in Arizona, one dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small plane carrying a group of French tourists crashed in Arizona on Saturday, killing one person and injuring at least four, one critically, local television reported.

The Cessna plane, owned by Salt Lake City-based American Aviation, which provides sightseeing tours, was approaching Page Municipal Airport when high winds pushed its tail down into sand before the runway, causing it to flip over, KSAZ television reported.

One of the group was killed and another listed in critical condition, according to the report. The station said five tourists were aboard in addition to the pilot, but other local media reported it carried as many as seven passengers.

Officials did not provide names nor hometowns of the tourists nor those of the pilot.

Police in Page, on the border of Arizona and Utah about 100 miles northeast of the Grand Canyon, were investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.