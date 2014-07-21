Four dead in Arizona small plane crash

(Reuters) - Four people were killed on Sunday when a small plane crashed in rugged territory near the popular Arizona resort town of Sedona, authorities said.

Hikers reported the crash, which is believed to have started a wildfire that started spreading in Fay Canyon, northeast of Bear Mountain, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire crews battled the blaze into the evening.

The small town of Sedona, south of the Grand Canyon, is known for its towering red rocks and draws in thousands of hikers and tourists.