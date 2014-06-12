FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Priest killed, another injured, in Phoenix church burglary
June 12, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Priest killed, another injured, in Phoenix church burglary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One priest was shot and another injured in what police described as a burglary at a Catholic church in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday evening, police and media reported.

Police were notified of a burglary at about 9 p.m. local time at the Mother of Mercy Mission, CNN reported Phoenix Police Department spokesman Steve Martos as saying.

One of the priests suffered gun shot wounds and later died in hospital and the other priest was in a critical condition, though the nature of his injuries was not known, Martos said, according to CNN.

Phoenix police were “investigating a homicide at a church property”, Martos said on Twitter. A car stolen from church property was later found unoccupied and no arrests have been made, he added.

One of the victims notified police, CNN reported.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

