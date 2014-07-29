FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phoenix Suns player arrested for super extreme DUI in Arizona
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 29, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Phoenix Suns player arrested for super extreme DUI in Arizona

David Schwartz

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A Phoenix Suns basketball player has been arrested on suspicion of super extreme DUI in Arizona after attempting to drive home after a night out, authorities said on Tuesday.

Forward-guard P.J. Tucker, 29, was taken to jail and released following the incident, which took place in Scottsdale on May 10 but only came to light this week, according to a police report.

Police said Tucker, considered a team leader by insiders, was returning home from the W Scottsdale Hotel when he was pulled over by police after allegedly running a stop sign.

The officer said in the report that he noticed Tucker had possible signs of impairment, and that a strong alcohol smell was coming from the vehicle.

Tucker registered a blood-alcohol content of .201 percent during a field sobriety breath test, with .08 percent being the legal threshold for drunk driving, the police report stated. He later registered .222 percent in a blood test. Super extreme DUI is .20 or above under Arizona law.

Tucker signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Suns last week after a season in which he averaged 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. He signed with the team as a free agent in August 2012.

A Suns spokeswoman said team officials were aware of the incident when he was signed to the new contract, but declined to make any further comment.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.