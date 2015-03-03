FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. appeals court to hear Obama immigration challenge on May 4
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 3, 2015 / 9:53 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. appeals court to hear Obama immigration challenge on May 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court in Washington said on Tuesday it would hear oral arguments on May 4 in a challenge against President Barack Obama’s immigration executive actions.

A federal judge in December threw out a lawsuit brought by Joe Arpaio, an Arizona sheriff who called the sweeping changes unconstitutional. Arpaio appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Arpaio’s lawsuit said the changes amounted to an amnesty and would encourage more people to cross the border illegally.

The Obama administration has been fending off court actions designed to halt immigration actions that would grant relief from deportation for 4.7 million people who are in the United States illegally.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice requested an emergency stay to put on hold a Texas judge’s decision that temporarily blocked Obama’s actions.

The executive orders have also become a flashpoint in Congress where House Republicans unsuccessfully threatened to withhold funding from the Department of Homeland Security if provisions were not included to block Obama’s actions.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson, Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Peter Cooney and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.