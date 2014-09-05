Four arrested in kidnapping of 16-year-old Arizona boy

(Reuters) - Police in Arizona have arrested four men suspected of kidnapping a 16-year-old Tucson boy, beating him, and demanding his family pay a ransom for his safe return, authorities said on Friday.

Police said relatives received a call demanding a “large amount of money” to give back the child late on Tuesday, and that detectives from the department’s Home Invasion Unit were able to obtain a possible address where he was being held.

On arriving there, some officers tried to stop a vehicle that was leaving the property, triggering a 20-mile car chase, while other investigators at the scene detained the four men as they tried to flee the residence on foot.

“As officers took the subjects into custody, the victim exited the house with a blindfold over his face and his hands tied,” the Tucson Police Department said in a statement, adding that the teen was suffering obvious signs of trauma, apparently from a physical assault.

The boy told officers his kidnappers talked about having explosives in the house, police said. The Bomb Squad and SWAT team found narcotics and several firearms, including an assault rifle, it said, but no explosives.

The boy was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the police department said.

The four men were booked into Pima County Jail on charges of kidnapping, extortion and armed robbery, with additional charges pending. The passenger in the car that fled police was charged with drug possession. The driver remains at large.