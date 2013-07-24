FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lightning strike kills couple, injures boy near Grand Canyon
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 24, 2013 / 9:29 PM / 4 years ago

Lightning strike kills couple, injures boy near Grand Canyon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A lightning bolt struck a group of sightseers at an overlook near the Grand Canyon in Arizona, killing a couple who were visiting from another country and injuring a boy, authorities said on Wednesday.

The lightning struck at the LeFevre Overlook, about 30 miles north of the Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona, at around 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Gerry Blair said.

“We believe there were a number of people at the rest stop, kind of milling around and looking ... and a bolt of lightning came down and affected three people,” Blair told Reuters by telephone.

The unidentified man and woman, who were married, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and country of origin are being withheld pending notification of relatives, Blair said.

The boy, who was traveling with another group of adults, was transported to an area hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.