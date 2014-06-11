FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona police arrest man for shooting at the moon
June 11, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona police arrest man for shooting at the moon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A marijuana smoker was arrested in Arizona after shooting at the moon with a handgun and wrestling with officers who were called by his girlfriend to subdue him, authorities said on Wednesday.

Police went to a home in Prescott Valley, about 85 miles north of Phoenix, late last Friday where the woman told them her partner had fired several shots into the air after telling her and her teenage son he had seen Halley’s Comet.

Prescott Valley police spokesman Sergeant Brandon Bonney said Cameron Read, 39, was arrested after a struggle and admitted firing multiple times and “trying to shoot the moon.”

Bonney said Read also confessed to smoking marijuana before the incident, and told officers he had not wanted to hurt anyone.

He is being held in Yavapai County Jail on felony charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and endangerment, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jim Loney

