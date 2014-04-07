FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona mother pleads not guilty for leaving kids in hot car
#U.S.
April 7, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona mother pleads not guilty for leaving kids in hot car

David Schwartz

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - An unemployed Arizona woman accused of leaving her two young children in a hot car while she went to a job interview pleaded not guilty to two felony child abuse charges on Monday, court officials said.

Shanesha Taylor, 35, made the plea during a brief arraignment in Maricopa County Superior Court in a case that has attracted nationwide attention and garnered her more than $91,000 in Internet donations.

Taylor was charged after police found her children, ages 2 and 6 months, in a parked car last month, sweating profusely and in apparent distress as she went to attend an interview for an insurance company job, according to court documents.

The children were found buckled into their seat belts in the vehicle’s back seat with temperatures exceeding 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), document stated.

Taylor’s case made national news with the release of her jail mugshot, a heart-wrenching picture of the woman with tears in her eyes.

A New Jersey woman set up a website for donations once she learned of the March 20 incident, resulting in a steady flow of contributions.

