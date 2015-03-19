FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five Arizona high schoolers accused of plotting to murder classmate
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 19, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 2 years ago

Five Arizona high schoolers accused of plotting to murder classmate

David Schwartz

3 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Police have arrested five high school students in southern Arizona who are accused of making a detailed plot to murder a classmate off campus, authorities said on Thursday.

The five students, one adult and four juveniles, were booked into Pima County Jail on Wednesday on charges of suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the alleged scheme at Flowing Wells High School in Tucson.

All five were taken into custody at the school, said a spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, Sergeant Pete Dugan.

“We were right at the point where we believe that something definitely was about to happen,” Dugan said. “Thankfully someone stepped forward and did the right thing and told administrative staff what was going on.”

Police named the adult student as Christopher Gibson, 18, and the four juveniles as two 17-year-old girls, Anastasia Lakin and Jessica Good, and two 15-year-old boys, Gabriel Quiroga and Andrew Totten.

Detectives from the department’s special investigations division were called to the campus after a student tipped off a school staff member to the alleged plot, Dugan said.

He said an investigation that included multiple interviews revealed the five students had spent a week planning the murder of a fellow student who was causing unspecified problems.

The plan continued to progress with each meeting, Dugan said, with the students laying out the steps to be taken during the murder attempt.

One of the five students brought a knife to school as part of the alleged plan, but was caught with the weapon by school administrators, the spokesman said.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, the head of the school district said the situation was “unnerving and shocking” to the whole community.

“We are so grateful to those who had the courage to speak out when they knew something was wrong,” wrote David Baker, superintendent of Flowing Wells Schools.

He said counselors and staff members will be available at the school for students.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.