Philadelphia Eagles player arrested in shoving of Arizona officer

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A Philadelphia Eagles football player was arrested in Arizona on suspicion of felony aggravated assault for allegedly pushing a police officer probing a bar fight, authorities said on Monday.

Keelan Johnson, 24, was booked into jail early on Saturday and later released after the skirmish at a bar on Mill Avenue, an entertainment district near Arizona State University in Tempe.

Johnson, an Eagles safety who played college football for Arizona State, is accused by Tempe police of assault and resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, according to court records.

Police said they were interviewing people outside Zuma Grill about a fight inside the establishment when Johnson began yelling at them and refused to leave the immediate area.

During the incident, police said Johnson “gave the victim a two armed impact push to the victim’s chest, striking him with great force, knocking him backwards,” court records stated.

He was later taken to the ground by arresting officers after resisting attempts to take him into custody, records said.

Eagles spokesman Derek Boyko said the team was disappointed by Johnson’s arrest and was looking into the incident.

Johnson was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad before the start of the 2013 season. He played in two games for the team last year.