FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phoenix police say veteran officer shot, killed mentally ill woman
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 15, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Phoenix police say veteran officer shot, killed mentally ill woman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A mentally ill woman was shot and killed by a Phoenix police sergeant at an apartment complex in the city after she threatened officers with a claw hammer, police officials said on Friday.

Michelle Cusseaux, 50, was killed on Thursday by a single gunshot at the threshold of her apartment as officers were attempting to serve an emergency court order to take her to a mental health facility, Phoenix police spokesman Sergeant Tommy Thompson said.

Officers came face-to-face with a hammer-wielding Cusseaux when she opened the front door just as officers were able to get through a security door, Thompson said. He said she then raised the hammer and went at the officers.

Cusseaux was shot by a Phoenix police sergeant at close range and was pronounced dead later at a local hospital, he said.

The sergeant, whose name was not immediately released, was put on administrative leave as part of department policy. He is a 19-year Phoenix police veteran.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.