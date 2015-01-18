FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona student dies after rappelling fall
#U.S.
January 18, 2015

Arizona student dies after rappelling fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 21-year-old Arizona State University student has died after falling while rappelling with a group of climbers from the school, a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said on Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies found student Katelyn Conrad unresponsive on Saturday morning after she fell about 125 feet in the Coon Bluff Recreation Area near Saguaro Lake in the Tonto National Forest, spokesman Chris Hegstrom said.

Deputies began life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful, Hegstrom said. The accident is under investigation, he said.

Conrad, from Gilbert, Arizona, was with a group of 20 to 25 people when the accident happened, Hegstrom said.

Saguaro Lake is about 30 miles east of Phoenix.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
