One man dead, two police officers wounded in Arizona shooting

(Reuters) - Police shot dead a trespassing suspect who had opened fire and wounded them at a Phoenix-area Walmart store on Saturday, police said.

Both officers were taken to a hospital where they were initially listed in stable condition and where doctors performed surgery on one, said Detective Seth Tyler of the Chandler Police Department.

Walmart had previously reported the suspect as a trespasser and called police again early Saturday morning, Tyler said.

The officers likely would have arrested the man but he opened fire from just inside the store as soon as the officers arrived, he said.

The officers shot and killed the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan said at a news conference.

Later on Saturday, Duggan said on Twitter one officer was released from the hospital and the other remained in the intensive care unit.

Tyler identified the shooter as Mitchell Oakley, 24, and said he was a transient with ties to the Chandler area.

Police declined to immediately release the identities of the officers.