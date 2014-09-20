Ex-Phoenix Suns player accused of stealing from Apple store

(Reuters) - Police arrested former Phoenix Suns basketball player Rex Chapman on Friday for allegedly shoplifting more than $14,000 worth of products over several months from an Apple store in Scottsdale, Arizona, authorities said.

The Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement that Chapman was identified by multiple employees at the store based on his previous celebrity status as an NBA player.

It said Chapman is accused of picking up items and making it appear that he was paying for them through the store’s self-checkout service, using an iPhone app. Police said he would then leave without paying for the goods.

“He allegedly took the items to a local pawn shop and sold the items for cash,” police said, adding that Chapman is believed to be behind seven separate incidents of theft totaling more than $14,000.

The police statement said detectives arrested the former player as he drove his car in northeast Scottsdale.

He faces nine counts of organized retail theft and five counts of trafficking in stolen property, all felonies.

From 1988 through 2000, Chapman played for the Suns, Miami Heat, Washington Bullets and Charlotte Hornets, averaging 14.6 points per game.