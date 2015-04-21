Phoenix Suns' Morris brothers indicted for felony assault

Oct 31, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Markieff Morris (11) handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at US Airways Center. The Suns won 94 - 89. Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A grand jury in Arizona has indicted Phoenix Suns players Marcus and Markieff Morris on two felony counts of aggravated assault each in connection with an incident in January, court papers showed on Tuesday.

The twin brothers are accused of “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly” causing physical injury to Erik Vernell Hood on Jan. 24, according to indictment paperwork filed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The players have denied the allegations by Hood, who says the 25-year-olds and three other men assaulted him as he left a basketball tournament in Phoenix.

“We have been advised by our attorneys not to discuss this case or make any statements about it. We are sorry for the distraction this has caused to our fans and the Suns,” the Morris brothers said in a statement quoted by the Arizona Republic newspaper.

They are due to be arraigned on May 7.

The Phoenix Suns did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges against the brothers.

When the allegations were first reported this month, the National Basketball Association team said in a statement it was aware of an investigation by the Phoenix Police Department into an alleged assault, but that it had no further information.

“Our organization will closely monitor developments as the legal process unfolds,” the Suns said at the time.