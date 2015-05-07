Phoenix Suns' Morris brothers plead not guilty to aggravated assault

Phoenix Suns forward Markieff Morris (left) celebrates a play with twin brother Marcus Morris against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at US Airways Center in this file photo. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Twin brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns both pleaded not guilty on Thursday to two counts each of aggravated assault relating to an incident after a local basketball tournament in January.

The 25-year-olds are accused of “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly” causing physical injury to Erik Vernell Hood, who says he was beaten by them and three other men after leaving the Jan. 24 event, according to court papers.

The brothers appeared together before Court Commissioner Richard Nothwehr at the Maricopa County Superior Court in downtown Phoenix wearing dark suits and open-necked shirts. They are due to return for a pretrial hearing on June 30.

They were released on their own recognizance.

There was no comment by the players, their attorney or Hood’s lawyer after Thursday’s hearing.